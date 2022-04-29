Russia confirms 'high-precision' strike on Kyiv during UN visit

Russia's defence ministry on Friday confirmed it had carried out an air strike on Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"High-precision, long-range air-based weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv," the ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine said Friday that one person had been killed in the strike on Thursday, the first in the capital in nearly two weeks and which Guterres's spokesman described as "shocking".
Guterres on Thursday toured Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs where Moscow is alleged to have committed war crimes.
The defence ministry said its forces had carried out a range of air strikes on Thursday, destroying three power substations at Ukrainian railway hubs and a Tochka-U missile launcher that it said had carried out an attack on the Russian-held city of Kherson.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam
UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars
DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?
Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career
Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few
Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy
Summer camps struggle to make a comeback
DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'
Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'