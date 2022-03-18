'Stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube'

Russia demands that Google stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube

Reuters
  • Mar 18 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 17:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it had demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform.

Roskomnadzor said adverts on the platform were threatening the life and health of Russian citizens and that their dissemination was evidence of the US tech giant's anti-Russian position.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

