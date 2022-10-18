Russia destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations in a week: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday Russian forces had "destroyed" a third of Ukraine's power stations in repeated strikes that targeted energy infrastructure.

"Since October 10, 30 per cent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country," Zelensky said on Twitter, adding there was "no space left for negotiations with (President Vladimir) Putin's regime".

Zelenskyy has been sharing constant updates on social media about Russian attacks on Ukraine's cities.