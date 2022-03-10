Russia dismisses hospital bombing claim as 'information terrorism'

Russia said on Thursday that a Ukrainian claim that Russian forces had bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was fake and amounted to "information terrorism".

"This is information terrorism," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday.

