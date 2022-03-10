Hospital bombing claim 'information terrorism': Russia

Russia dismisses hospital bombing claim as 'information terrorism'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of carrying out genocide

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 10 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 17:48 ist
A satellite image shows children’s hospital and medical buildings before reported bombing, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine. VCredit: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Russia said on Thursday that a Ukrainian claim that Russian forces had bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was fake and amounted to "information terrorism".

Follow live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis, here

"This is information terrorism," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Bombing
Hospital
World news
World Politics
Volodymyr Zelensky

What's Brewing

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

 