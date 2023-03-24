Russia doesn't want direct conflict with NATO: Ex-Prez

Russia doesn't want direct conflict with NATO: Former president Dmitry Medvedev

However, Medvedev warned that any Ukrainian attempt to take the Crimean peninsula would be met with fierce resistance

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 24 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 15:44 ist
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian ex-President Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Russia was not planning to enter into a direct conflict with NATO and was interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis through talks, the Interfax news agency reported.

Also Read | Zelenskyy visits Kherson region, partly occupied by Russia

However, he warned that any Ukrainian attempt to take the Crimean peninsula—which Moscow annexed in 2014—would be grounds for Russia to use "absolutely any weapon" against Kyiv in response.

Russia
Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev
NATO
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

