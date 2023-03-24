Russia doesn't want direct conflict with NATO: Former president Dmitry Medvedev

Russian ex-President Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Russia was not planning to enter into a direct conflict with NATO and was interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis through talks, the Interfax news agency reported.
However, he warned that any Ukrainian attempt to take the Crimean peninsula—which Moscow annexed in 2014—would be grounds for Russia to use "absolutely any weapon" against Kyiv in response.
