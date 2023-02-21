Russia ends nuclear arms treaty participation with US

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was suspending its participation in a treaty with the United States that limits the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals.
"In this regard, I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty," Putin told lawmakers.
