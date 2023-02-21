Russia ends nuclear arms treaty participation with US

Russia ends nuclear arms treaty participation with US

Putin's speech came after US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 21 2023, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 17:19 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was suspending its participation in a treaty with the United States that limits the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals.

"In this regard, I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty," Putin told lawmakers.

