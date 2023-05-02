Russia evacuating more than 200 people from Sudan: Army

Russia's armed forces said on Tuesday they were evacuating more than 200 people from Sudan on four military transport planes.
The defence ministry said in a statement the evacuees included diplomats, military personnel and other Russian nationals as well as citizens of "countries of the former Soviet Union and other friendly countries who asked for help".
