Russia evacuating more than 200 people from Sudan: Army

The Russian defence ministry said the evacuees included diplomats, military personnel as well as citizens of 'the former Soviet Union and other friendly countries'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 02 2023, 13:46 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 16:07 ist
Smoke billows over residential buildings in Khartoum on April 30, 2023 as deadly clashes between rival generals' forces have entered their third week. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's armed forces said on Tuesday they were evacuating more than 200 people from Sudan on four military transport planes.

Also Read | Sudan crisis: 231 Indians reach Ahmedabad from Jeddah

The defence ministry said in a statement the evacuees included diplomats, military personnel and other Russian nationals as well as citizens of "countries of the former Soviet Union and other friendly countries who asked for help".

