Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats in retaliation

Russia expels 45 Polish diplomats in retaliation

The expelled diplomats must leave Russia by April 13

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 09 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 12:28 ist
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Credit: Reuters Photo

Moscow is expelling 45 Polish diplomats, Russia's foreign ministry said Friday, in a tit-for-tat move after Warsaw last month expelled the same number of Russian diplomats for espionage.

The ministry said it summoned the Polish ambassador in Moscow to "strongly protest against the unjustified" expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland on March 23.

"The ambassador was told that we regard this step as confirmation of Warsaw's conscious desire to completely destroy bilateral relations," the ministry added.

"The blame for that lies wholly with the Polish side."

The ministry declared as "persona non grata" 45 employees of the Polish embassy in Russia and of Polish consulates in the cities of Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and Saint Petersburg "as a response to Poland's unfriendly actions".

The expelled diplomats must leave Russia by April 13.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

RussiaUkraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
Invasion
Poland

What's Brewing

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

 