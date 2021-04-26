Russia expels Italian diplomat in 'tit-for-tat move'

Russia expels Italian diplomat in tit-for-tat move: Ministry

He would have 24 hours to leave the country

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 26 2021, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 17:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Moscow announced on Monday it was expelling an Italian diplomat in response to the "unfriendly" removal of two Russian officials from Italy in March over spying allegations.

The foreign ministry said it had summoned Italy's ambassador and that he was informed Russia was "declaring 'persona-non-grata'" Rome's naval attache in Moscow, who would have 24 hours to leave the country.

Russia
Italy

