Russia fines Google $54,000 for failing to delete 'illegal' content

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 25 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 19:11 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A Russian court on Tuesday fined US technology giant Google 4 million roubles ($54,540) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia's communications watchdog on Monday warned Google that Moscow could eventually slow down the company's traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content.

Google Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

