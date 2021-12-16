Russia fines Twitter for not deleting banned content

Russia fines Twitter for not deleting banned content, says court

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 16 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 15:27 ist
Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russia is fining Twitter 10 million roubles ($1,36,173) for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, a Moscow court said on Thursday, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour.

