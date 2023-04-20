Russia fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article

Wikipedia's owner has been fined 1.5 million roubles ($18,400) by a Russian court for failing to delete an article on the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency said on Thursday.

Also Read | Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Russia has hit the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months, but is "not yet" planning to block the service, the minister of digital affairs said this week.