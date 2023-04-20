Russia fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article

Russia fines Wikipedia owner $18K for Ukraine article

Russia has hit the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months

PTI
PTI, Moscow,
  • Apr 20 2023, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 15:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Wikipedia's owner has been fined 1.5 million roubles ($18,400) by a Russian court for failing to delete an article on the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency said on Thursday.

Russia has hit the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months, but is "not yet" planning to block the service, the minister of digital affairs said this week.

Wikipedia
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

