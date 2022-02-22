We won't give up any of our land: Zelenskiy

Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up any of our land: Zelenskiy

The president said Ukraine was expecting "clear and effective" steps from its allies to act against Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 22 2022, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 06:50 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and ruled out making any territorial concessions in an address to the nation in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was committed to peace and diplomacy after Russia formally recognized two Russian-backed separatist regions as independent on Monday evening.

The president said Ukraine was expecting "clear and effective" steps from its allies to act against Russia and called for an emergency summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

