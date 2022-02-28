Russia has internal replacement for SWIFT: Cenbank 

Russia has internal replacement for SWIFT: Cenbank 

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 28 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 19:53 ist
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia has a system that can replace the SWIFT international payments system internally, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, stressing the need to support clients of banks.

Nabiullina said all banks in Russia will fulfil their obligations and all funds on their accounts are secured. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

 