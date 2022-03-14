Russia has not asked China for military help for use in Ukraine: Kremlin

Russia has not asked China for military assistance and has sufficient military clout to fulfill all of its aims in Ukraine in time and in full, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment.
