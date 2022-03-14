Russia did not ask China for military help in Ukraine

Russia has not asked China for military help for use in Ukraine: Kremlin

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 14 2022, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 19:02 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Russia has not asked China for military assistance and has sufficient military clout to fulfill all of its aims in Ukraine in time and in full, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
China
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

 