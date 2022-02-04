Russia plans fabricated pretext for Ukraine attack: US

Russia has plan to fabricate pretext for attack on Ukraine claims US

Russia has denied plans of an invasion but has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine

  • Feb 04 2022, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 07:35 ist
US troops deploy for Europe from Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States has intelligence accusing Russia of a plan to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, two US newspapers reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times reported that Russia's plan involves using a faked video involved staging and filming a fabricated attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported  that details of the plan have been declassified by US intelligence and are expected to be revealed Thursday.

Russia has denied plans of an invasion but has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

