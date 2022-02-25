Russia has prepared retaliatory sanction

Moscow has prepared a package of retaliatory sanctions and knows the West's weaknesses, Russia's TASS news agency quoted upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko as saying on Friday.

Matvienko is a member of Russia's security council and took part in its meeting this week where senior Russian officials spoke in favour of recognising separatist statelets in eastern Ukraine, ahead of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: