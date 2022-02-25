Russia has prepared retaliatory sanction

Russia has prepared retaliatory sanction

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 25 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 16:24 ist
Valentina Matvienko. Credit: Instagram/@matvienko.vi

Moscow has prepared a package of retaliatory sanctions and knows the West's weaknesses, Russia's TASS news agency quoted upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko as saying on Friday.

Matvienko is a member of Russia's security council and took part in its meeting this week where senior Russian officials spoke in favour of recognising separatist statelets in eastern Ukraine, ahead of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 