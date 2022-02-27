Russia warns Ukraine its offensive won't stop for talks

Russia has warned Ukraine its offensive will not stop for talks, says Kremlin

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 27 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 16:00 ist
Russia on February 26 ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew and officials reported 198 civilian deaths. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin on Sunday said it has warned Ukraine that Russia's military operation would be suspended during any potential talks, the Interfax news agency reported.

Follow live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia earlier said its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel, a location Kyiv rejected as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion.

