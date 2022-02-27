Russia has warned Ukraine its offensive will not stop for talks, says Kremlin

The Kremlin on Sunday said it has warned Ukraine that Russia's military operation would be suspended during any potential talks, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia earlier said its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel, a location Kyiv rejected as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion.

