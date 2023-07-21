Russia hit grain terminals of agricultural enterprise in Ukraine's Odesa region: Governor

Russian missiles hit grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, injuring two people, the regional governor said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley," he said on the Telegram messaging app.
