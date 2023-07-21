Russia hit grain terminals in Ukraine's Odesa: Governor

Russia hit grain terminals of agricultural enterprise in Ukraine's Odesa region: Governor

'The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley,' the governor said in a Telegram post.

  • Jul 21 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 11:46 ist
A firefighter works at a site of an administrative building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian missiles hit grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, injuring two people, the regional governor said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis

