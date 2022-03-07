Russia keeps up attack, halting evacuation of Ukraine's Mariupol

As Russia pursued its war against Ukraine in the face of determined resistance, a planned ceasefire and evacuation of civilians from Mariupol — a port city of a half-million people on Ukraine’s southeastern coast — was halted for a second consecutive day on Sunday amid “intense shelling” by Russian forces that have encircled the city, the mayor’s office said.

Civilians trying to leave Kyiv and the nearby town of Irpin also came under fire from Russian forces. Mortar shells fired at a battered bridge used by people fleeing the fighting killed a mother and her two children, as well as a family friend helping them leave.

Mariupol, across the country from Kyiv, is a key objective in the Russians’ effort to cut Ukraine off from the Sea of Azov and create a land bridge to Crimea. Residents are facing increasingly dire conditions in the city, which has been deprived of food, heat and electricity for days as Russian forces shell the town.

Although Russia had announced a temporary pause in fighting in some combat zones to allow civilians to flee, its continued shelling around evacuation paths made the notion of a ceasefire all but meaningless. And away from the front lines, the Russians were continuing to target civilian areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the blame on Ukraine in a telephone call with President Emmanuel Macron of France. Putin denied that Russian forces were targeting civilians and vowed to reach all of his goals “through negotiation or war,” the French presidency said in a statement.

On the 11th day of the war, Russian forces continued to move slowly to try to encircle the capital, Kyiv, and to block a large part of Ukraine’s army east of the Dnieper River, preventing it from aiding in the defense of the city.

More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have left the country in the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said after visiting the Moldovan border. He warned that the situation would only worsen.

In a video address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his impassioned request for Western allies to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “The world is strong enough to close our skies,” he said. But NATO has ruled out any direct military confrontation with Russia because it could engender a much wider war.

Zelenskyy encouraged citizens to keep fighting.

