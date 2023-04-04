Russia launches 17 drones on Ukraine, 14 destroyed

Russia launches 17 drones on Ukraine, 14 destroyed

Yuriy Kruk, head of the regional military administration in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, said the region was struck with a number of drones

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 04 2023, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 08:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia sent 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force command said early on Tuesday, with its air-defence systems destroying 14 of them.

"In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov," the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Yuriy Kruk, head of the regional military administration in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, said the region was struck with a number of drones.

"As a result of the work of the air defence systems, there is damage," Kruk said on the administration's Facebook page.

He did not specify the extent of the damage.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

Kids shun screens for traditional games

Kids shun screens for traditional games

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

 