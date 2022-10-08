Russia launches criminal probe into Crimea bridge blast

Russia launches criminal probe into Crimea bridge blast

Russia's investigative committee said it had 'initiated a criminal case in connection with the incident on the Crimean bridge'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Oct 08 2022, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 13:55 ist
A view of the construction site of the road-and-rail Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia on Saturday opened a criminal probe into a blast that heavily damaged a vital bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the mainland, which it blamed on a car bomb.

Russia's investigative committee said it had "initiated a criminal case in connection with the incident on the Crimean bridge," adding that "a truck was blown up."

