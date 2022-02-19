Russia makes demand NATO cannot fulfill: Stoltenberg

Russia makes demands that it knows NATO cannot fulfill, Stoltenberg says

Reuters
Reuters, Munich,
  • Feb 19 2022, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 17:04 ist
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

Moscow is confronting NATO with demands it knows the alliance cannot meet, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

"The danger is now the combination of this massive military build-up with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say: If we don't meet them, there will be military consequences," Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference.

"This is a new normal, that we have a Russia which is openly contesting core values for European security and then demonstrating their will to use force or the threat of force to get their will," he added. 

Russia
NATO
World Politics
World news

