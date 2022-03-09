'Russia may be using unguided bombs in Ukraine war'

Russia may be using unguided, 'dumb' bombs in Ukraine war: US official

The comments came shortly after Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of bombing a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 09 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 22:35 ist

The United States has seen indications that Russia's military is bombing Ukraine using so-called "dumb" bombs that are not precision-guided and would have limited ability to hit targets precisely, a senior US defence official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

"We do have indications that the Russians are in fact dropping some dumb munitions," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the United States was observing "increasing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties."

The comments came shortly after Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of bombing a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
United States
World Politics

What's Brewing

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

 