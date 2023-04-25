Russia may withdraw from intermediate and shorter-range nuclear missiles treaty: Report

Russia, due to the actions of the United States, may retreat from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, the TASS news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Tuesday.
Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, told the Russian state news agency that Moscow will evaluate the range of American-made missiles that, he said, are capable of reaching the Asian-Pacific region.
"But even now we can say with confidence that the destabilising US military programs and their allies make our moratorium more and more fragile - both in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe," Yermakov said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
China updates status of stationary Martian rover
Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final
Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing
Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures
Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials
Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song
They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd
'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan