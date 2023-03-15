Russia to halt tax treaties with 'unfriendly' nations

Russia moves to suspend tax treaties with 'unfriendly' countries

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 15 2023, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 18:20 ist

Russia has proposed suspending its double taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions on Moscow, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Finance Ministry and Foreign Ministry proposed that the President of Russia issue a decree suspending double taxation agreements with all countries that introduced unilateral economic restrictive measures against Russia," it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

In Pics: Fun facts to know about superstar Alia Bhatt

In Pics: Fun facts to know about superstar Alia Bhatt

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

 