Russia, Oman sign agreement to avoid double taxation

Russia and Oman have signed an agreement to avoid double taxation, Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday, describing the move as an important step in deepening economic ties between the two countries.
"In 2022, the volume of mutual trade between our countries has already shown growth of 46%," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov was quoted as saying. "It is necessary to further increase trade turnover and strengthen economic cooperation."
Also Read: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter target of EU crypto advertising complaint
Russia has proposed suspending its double taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
It currently has double taxation treaties - designed to prevent the same income being taxed in two states - with 84 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and others that have imposed sanctions. The agreement with Oman sets out a general 15% withholding tax on dividend income and a reduced rate of 10% for companies holding at least a 20% stake in the dividend payer, the finance ministry said.
The tax rate on interest income and royalties is set at 10%, the ministry added. State-owned entities and other forms of public investment would be exempt from the withholding tax on dividend and interest income.
The agreement should be ratified this year and enter into force from January 1, 2024.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time
700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report
Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds
Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party
Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video
Elephant captured in Bandipur
Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami
Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest
Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure
Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile