Russia plans protracted drone campaign: Zelenskyy

Russia plans protracted drone campaign to 'exhaust' Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, had to 'act and do everything so that the terrorists' fail in their aim, as all their others have failed'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 03 2023, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 08:35 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."

Ukraine, he said, had to "act and do everything so that the terrorists' fail in their aim, as all their others have failed."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

What's Brewing

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

 