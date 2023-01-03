Russia plans protracted drone campaign to 'exhaust' Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."

Ukraine, he said, had to "act and do everything so that the terrorists' fail in their aim, as all their others have failed."