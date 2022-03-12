Russia plans pseudo independence referendum in Kherson

Russia plans 'pseudo' independence referendum in Ukraine's Kherson port

Russian forces captured Kherson following the start of an invasion on February 24

Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 12 2022, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 20:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian occupying forces are planning to stage a "pseudo" referendum in the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson to create a breakaway region, the deputy head of the local council said on Saturday.

"The creation of the (republic) will turn our region into a hopeless hole without life or a future," Sergey Khlan said in a post on social media.

Russian forces captured Kherson following the start of an invasion on February 24, but pro-Ukraine protesters have taken to the streets in the city to protest the invasion force. 

World news
Russia
Ukraine

