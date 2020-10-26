Russia proposes new missile verification regime with US

Russia proposes new missile verification regime with US after demise of treaty

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 26 2020, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 23:59 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin on Monday proposed that Russia and the United States agree not to deploy certain missiles in Europe and introduce mutual verification measures following the demise of the INF nuclear arms control treaty.

