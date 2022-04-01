Russia pulling back some troops in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine

Russia is pulling back some of its forces in the northern Ukrainian regions of Kyiv and Chernihiv, the two regions' governors said on Friday.

Russia said that during negotiations on Tuesday that it would scale down operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. Fighting has continued in both regions and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said Russian forces are not withdrawing but regrouping.

"We are observing the movement of joint (Russian) vehicle columns of various quantities," the Kyiv region's governor, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Pavlyuk said some of the troops were heading towards the border with Belarus, a Russian ally.

He said Russian forces had left the village of Hostomel, which is next to an important airport, but were digging in at the town of Bucha. Reuters was unable to verify the information.

Chernihiv Governor Viacheslav Chaus said some Russian troops had pulled back but some remained in his region.

"Air and missile strikes are (still) possible in the region, nobody is ruling this out," he said in a video address.

