Russia ready for high-level talks with US if Washington willing

Russia-US high-level talks possible if Washington okay

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 18 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 18:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday.

He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States after upcoming talks in Cairo on the New START nuclear arms treaty. 

