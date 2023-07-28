Russia ready to discuss conflict with Ukraine, but Kyiv refuses: Putin

President Vladimir Putin on Friday repeated Russia's position that it was ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but that Kyiv was refusing to join them.
Putin was responding to comments from African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, who told a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg that the AU attached great value to the integrity and sovereignty of states, and the peaceful settlement of crises through compromise.
Also Read | Putin tells African leaders Moscow is studying their Ukraine peace plan
Kyiv has said it is not prepared to enter negotiations with Moscow while Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion 17 months ago, holds a fifth of Ukrainian territory.
Russia has repeatedly said any talks must take account of these "new realities".
