Russia reinstates Twitter traffic slowdown on computers over 'fake' Ukraine posts: Report

Russia's state communications regulator said on Tuesday it had reinstated a slowdown of Twitter's traffic on desktop computers due to what it said were fake posts about Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, which was already restricting traffic on mobile devices, said it had sent more than 1,700 requests to Twitter over more than 800 offending posts, and would only stop the slowdown once all content it deems illegal had been removed from the platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

