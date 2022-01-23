Russia rejects UK's 'disinformation' over alleged Ukraine plot

Russia's foreign ministry Sunday rejected what it described as "disinformation" from Britain, after London accused Moscow of working to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine as tensions soar.

"Disinformation circulated by @FCDOGovUK is yet another indication that it is the @NATO Members led by the Anglo-Saxon nations who are escalating tensions around #Ukraine," the ministry said in a tweet.

"We urge the Foreign Office to stop spreading nonsense."

