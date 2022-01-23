Russia rejects UK's 'disinformation over Ukraine plot'

Russia rejects UK's 'disinformation' over alleged Ukraine plot

London accused Moscow of working to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine

Supporters of Ukraine carry a large Ukrainian flag on the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, January 22, 2022. Several dozens of people gathered to show their allegiance with the country during heightened tensions with Russia. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Russia's foreign ministry Sunday rejected what it described as "disinformation" from Britain, after London accused Moscow of working to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine as tensions soar.

Also read: Russia toughens its posture amid Ukraine tensions

"Disinformation circulated by @FCDOGovUK is yet another indication that it is the @NATO Members led by the Anglo-Saxon nations who are escalating tensions around #Ukraine," the ministry said in a tweet.

"We urge the Foreign Office to stop spreading nonsense."

