Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for civilian use

Russia has released the first batch of its Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for civilians today and plans regional deliveries in the near future, according to a Health Ministry statement, Russian news agency TASS reported.

“The first batch of the ‘Gam-COVID-Vac’ (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Rszdravnador (medical device regulator) and has been released into civil circulation,” the ministry statement said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobayanin, on Sunday, said that he hoped a majority of the city’s residents would be vaccinated within several months.

Russian health ministry registered the first Covid-19 vaccine which has not gone through the final phase of clinical trial on August 11.