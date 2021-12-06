Russia reports first cases of Omicron variant

Russia reports first cases of Omicron variant

Interfax cited consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor as saying that 10 people who returned from South Africa had tested positive for Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 06 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 19:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP File Photo

Russia on Monday reported its first confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Russian news agencies reported, in two people who returned from South Africa.

Interfax cited consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor as saying that 10 people who returned from South Africa had tested positive for Covid-19. RIA said Omicron had been detected in two arrivals from South Africa.

President Vladimir Putin last week ordered the government to prepare an action plan to fight Omicron, saying it was important to maintain supplies of drugs, oxygen and hospital beds.

