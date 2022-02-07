Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India, Pak: Russia

Russia rubbishes report on Kashmir; says it is Indo-Pak bilateral issue

The assertion came days after Redfish digital media outlet tweeted a trailer of a new documentary on Kashmir

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 18:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russia has rubbished a Russian media report describing Kashmir as another Palestine in the making and reaffirmed its position that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

The assertion came days after Redfish digital media outlet tweeted a trailer of a new documentary on Kashmir and carried a line mentioning the allegation.

The Redfish media has been categorised on Twitter as a "Russia state-affiliated media".

"The Russian official position on the issue of Kashmir and Russia's principled stance on non-interference in bilateral disputes remain unchanged," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

"The solution should be found between India and Pakistan only, and it should be based on the achieved agreements, including the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999," it said.

The embassy also said that the "misleading label of the channel" on Twitter as 'Russia state-affiliated media' does not make it automatically related to any state support.

"The channel functions independently with regard to its editorial policy. However, it is hoped that the complexity and historical background of this and other regional issues will be given due understanding and balanced approach, which is expected from any professional media," the embassy said.

On its website, Redfish described itself as a multi-award-winning digital content creator.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Russia
Jammu & Kashmir
Pakistan
World news

What's Brewing

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 