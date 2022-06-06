Russia says ban on Lavrov's plane a 'hostile action'

Russia says ban on Sergei Lavrov's plane to Serbia a 'hostile action'

Countries surrounding Serbia - Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - closed their airspace to an official plane that would have carried Moscow's top diplomat

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 06 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 16:02 ist
Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Reuters file photo

The Kremlin on Monday said airspace closures by three eastern European countries which prevented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from travelling to Serbia were a "hostile action."

Countries surrounding Serbia - Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - closed their airspace to an official plane that would have carried Moscow's top diplomat to Belgrade on Monday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters such actions could cause problems with the timetabling of high-level diplomatic meetings, but they would not prevent Moscow from maintaining contacts with friendly countries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sergei Lavrov
Russia
World news
Serbia
Europe

What's Brewing

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022

In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

Belagavi burglars put cow skulls on solar light poles

Belagavi burglars put cow skulls on solar light poles

 