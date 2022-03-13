Russia says 'foreign mercenaries' killed in Ukraine strike

Russia said Sunday that an airstrike it carried out in Ukraine, near the Polish border, killed foreign citizens who had joined Kyiv's army in its fight against Russia.
"As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large cache of foreign weapons were destroyed," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, a statement that could not be independently verified by AFP.
