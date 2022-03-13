'Foreign mercenaries' killed in Ukraine strike: Russia

Russia says 'foreign mercenaries' killed in Ukraine strike

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 13 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 22:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP Photo

Russia said Sunday that an airstrike it carried out in Ukraine, near the Polish border, killed foreign citizens who had joined Kyiv's army in its fight against Russia.

"As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large cache of foreign weapons were destroyed," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, a statement that could not be independently verified by AFP.

