Russia says Iceland 'destroying' ties

Russia says Iceland 'destroying' ties by suspending embassy operations

When announcing its decision, Iceland said diplomatic relations had not been severed and that the embassy would be reopened once relations normalise

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 10 2023, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 18:50 ist
A view shows a sign at the Embassy of Iceland in Moscow, Russia June 9, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Iceland's decision to suspend its embassy operations in Moscow "destroys" bilateral cooperation.

Iceland said on Friday the operations would be suspended from August 1 due to an "all-time low" level of commercial, cultural and political relations between the countries, adding that it had asked Russia to scale back its diplomatic activities in Reykjavik.

"The decision taken by the Icelandic authorities to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia destroys the entire range of Russian-Icelandic cooperation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Also Read | Canada's Trudeau visits Kyiv in show of support

"We will take this unfriendly decision into account when building our ties with Iceland in the future. All anti-Russian actions of Reykjavik will inevitably be followed by a corresponding reaction," it added in a statement.

When announcing its decision, Iceland said diplomatic relations had not been severed and that the embassy would be reopened once relations normalise. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Iceland
Moscow
Kremlin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Inter Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Inter Miami move

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

How could AI destroy humanity?

How could AI destroy humanity?

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

 