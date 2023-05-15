Russia says intercepts NATO jets over Baltic sea

Russia says intercepts NATO jets over Baltic sea

The two aircraft were a P-3C Orion German patrol plane, and an anti-submarine patrol aircraft Atlantique 2, belonging to the French navy

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 15 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 22:32 ist
MiG 29 fighter jets. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia said Monday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea to intercept two aircraft, one German and one French, which Moscow said had attempted to "violate" its airspace.

"After turning the foreign military planes away from the Russian Federation state border, the Russian fighter (jet) returned safely to its airbase," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Poland to be first NATO member to send fighter jets to Ukraine

The two aircraft were a P-3C Orion German patrol plane, and an anti-submarine patrol aircraft Atlantique 2, belonging to the French navy.

"The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules on the use of airspace over neutral waters," the ministry said.

It added that the Russian jet had carried out its operation "without crossing air routes or making dangerous rapprochement with an aircraft of a foreign state."

In April, Russia dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

And in March, a US drone was downed in an incident involving a Russian jet over the Black Sea.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
NATO
India News
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

 