Russia using dexamethasone to treat COVID-19 patients

Russia says it already uses dexamethasone to treat coronavirus patients: RIA

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 17 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 17:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Russia already uses dexamethasone to treat patients with the novel coronavirus, but does not view it as a panacea against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited Russian health ministry official Sergei Avdeev as saying on Wednesday.

Get all the updates on the India-China border tension here

Dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 