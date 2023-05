Russia says it hit Ukraine airfields, 'destroyed' all targets

Russia said Monday that its armed forces had hit Ukrainian airfields and "destroyed" all its targets after Kyiv said a military facility had been struck in western Ukraine.

Also Read | Zelenskyy congratulates Erdogan; counts on 'strengthening' ties

The Russian defence ministry said its forces carried out strikes "with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons against enemy targets on airfields," adding that "all the assigned targets have been destroyed".

Kyiv said Russian overnight strikes hit a military facility in Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine, damaging five aircraft.