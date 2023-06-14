Russia says it repelled Kyiv offensives on three fronts

Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives on three different fronts

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 14 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 18:53 ist
A Ukrainian service member is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the front line near the newly liberated village Neskuchne in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 13, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had tried unsuccessfully to mount offensives on the south Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk fronts in the last twenty four hours.

It said in a statement that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment.

Also Read | Russia ready for Ukraine talks but West must stop arms supplies: Putin

The ministry said it had also targeted Ukrainian weapons warehouses and reserve forces and foreign mercenaries in overnight strikes.

Reuters could not independently verify its assertions.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

 