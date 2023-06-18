Repelled attacks on 3 sections of front line: Russia

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attacks on three sections of front line

The statement did not mention the settlement of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region, which a Russian-installed official said earlier had been taken by Ukraine.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 18 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 18:49 ist
Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd Assault Brigade move at their position on the front line in Donetsk region. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had repelled a series of Ukrainian attacks across three sections of the front line, where it said Ukraine was pressing most actively in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Also Read | Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

