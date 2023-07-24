Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Moscow

Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Moscow

This comes after Russia's attack on Odesa

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 24 2023, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 08:41 ist
Emergency services vehicles and security forces personnel are seen at the site following a reported drone attack in central Moscow. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's air-defence forces thwarted a Ukraine drone attack on Moscow early on Monday, Russia's defence ministry said, adding that two drones were intercepted and destroyed. 

Russia
World news
Ukraine
Moscow
Russia-Ukraine crisis

