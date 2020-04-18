Russia says its coronavirus death toll rises to 313

Russia says its coronavirus death toll rises to 313

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 18 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 15:00 ist
Ruslan, 22, a courier of Delivery Club food delivery service wears protective face mask and gloves as he rides an underground train amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Russia said on Saturday its death toll from the novel coronavirus had risen to 313, an overnight increase of 40, as it posted a new record daily jump in new cases.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The authorities reported 4,785 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 36,793.

Moscow, which became the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak and was also the first region in the country to introduce a lockdown, recorded 2,649 new cases, and 21 new deaths, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Coronavirus infections in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Like in many countries, health authorities in Russia are not carrying out mass testing. Private testing results in Moscow among people without symptoms suggest the virus has penetrated more deeply into its population than official data shows. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Russia
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 