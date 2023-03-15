Russia says its fighters didn't use weapons, impact US drone

The Russian Defence Ministry says Russian fighter jets didn't use weapons or impact a US drone that went down after an encounter over the Black Sea.

The ministry said the US drone was flying near the Russian border and intruded into an area declared off limits by Russian authorities. It said the Russian military scrambled fighters to intercept the drone, which it claimed crashed into the water after a sharp maneuver.

The US military previously said that a Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a “brazen violation of international law,” causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle.