Russia says its fighters didn't use weapons, impact US drone

The Russian Defence Ministry says Russian fighter jets didn't use weapons or impact a US drone that went down after an encounter over the Black Sea.
The ministry said the US drone was flying near the Russian border and intruded into an area declared off limits by Russian authorities. It said the Russian military scrambled fighters to intercept the drone, which it claimed crashed into the water after a sharp maneuver.
Also Read | US condemns 'reckless' Russia collision with American drone
The US military previously said that a Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a “brazen violation of international law,” causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples
Pfizer agrees to revise Covid vaccine contract with EU
YouTuber seen throwing currency notes from speeding car
Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI
Lahore is most polluted city, says survey
SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future
After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu
Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked