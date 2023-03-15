Didn't use weapons, impact US drone: Russia

Russia says its fighters didn't use weapons, impact US drone

The ministry said the US drone was flying near the Russian border and intruded into an area declared off limits by Russian authorities

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 15 2023, 03:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 03:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The Russian Defence Ministry says Russian fighter jets didn't use weapons or impact a US drone that went down after an encounter over the Black Sea.

The ministry said the US drone was flying near the Russian border and intruded into an area declared off limits by Russian authorities. It said the Russian military scrambled fighters to intercept the drone, which it claimed crashed into the water after a sharp maneuver.

Also Read | US condemns 'reckless' Russia collision with American drone

The US military previously said that a Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a “brazen violation of international law,” causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle. 

