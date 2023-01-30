Russia says nuclear arms treaty with US may end after 2026

Russia's nuclear arms treaty with US to end after 2026

'This is quite a possible scenario,' Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said

Reuters
  Jan 30 2023
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 14:46 ist
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's deputy foreign minister said in an interview published on Monday that it was "quite possible" the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States would end after 2026.

"This is quite a possible scenario," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency in an interview.

US-Russia talks on resuming inspections under the New START treaty, which expires in February 2026, were called off at the last minute in November 2022. Neither side has agreed on a time frame for new talks. 

World news
Russia
United States

